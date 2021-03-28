Wrexham flying towards box office finale – Dragons in top form under Dean Keates

By David Richardson

HIGH-FLIERS: Wrexham’s Theo Vassell celebrates scoring against Weymouth

PICTURE: Alun Roberts

DEAN Keates is urging his Wrexham players to have more self belief and recognise they are a good team ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

The Dragons are firmly in the play-off mix with 12 games to play and are one of the form sides over the last ten matches.

In fact, before yesterday’s clash with promotion rivals Bromley, Wrexham had lost just once in 13 to set them up for a pivotal two weeks with matches against Notts County, Torquay United, Stockport County and FC Halifax ...