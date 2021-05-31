Wrexham confirm Keates departure

Wrexham have confirmed manager Dean Keates will not be offered a new contract when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

The move came less than 24 hours after the club narrowly missed out on a National League play-off place.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Dagenham & Redbridge – coupled with Bromley and Chesterfield’s respective wins against Notts County and FC Halifax Town – left Keates’ side one place and one point shy of securing a top seven spot.

Wrexham have taken swift action by confirming Keates, assistant manager Andy Davies and first team coach Carl Darlington will all leave the club.

In a statement released on the club website on Sunday, co-chairman Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney said: “We would like to thank Dean, Andy and Carl for all their efforts on behalf of the Club, in what at times were challenging circumstances.

“We are committed to returning the Club to the EFL at the earliest opportunity and feel that a change of manager will provide us with the best chance of achieving that objective.

“Dean, Andy and Carl will always be welcome at the Club.”