Mark Ives: The FA will explain reasons for Step 2 no-go

By Matt Badcock

NATIONAL LEAGUE general manager Mark Ives says the FA’s release of the reasons will fully explain why the proposal for a Step 2 mini-competition was rejected.

At the FA’s Alliance Committee meeting on Friday morning, the issue was debated at length but ultimately didn’t get passed through “in the interest of the integrity of the National League System”.

It means there will be no promotion for National League North and South clubs this season but the FA have committed to explaining what was behind the decision.

The resolutions voted on by clubs last month for Step 1 to conti...