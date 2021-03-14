Souvenir hunters slammed by York City

YORK CITY have been forced to increase security at their former Bootham Crescent home after suffering two separate break-ins from souvenir hunters this week.

The National League North side say that items such as seating have been taken as well as patches of turf from the pitch.

The Minstermen left their Bootham Crescent home after 88 years back in January to move into their brand new LNER Community Stadium last month.

The club said: “It is especially disappointing at a time the club is auctioning items to raise much-needed funds for the club, and is frustrating for management and players who are using the facility to train.

“The club is also due to start work on the careful and sensitive relocation of any ashes and urns which may be located under the pitch, an important process which will now be delayed due to the tampered surface.

“The club have been forced to increase security at the ground, an unnecessary cost during this difficult time for the club, and grounds staff are working hard to make the necessary repairs after the break-ins.

“We request anyone with information about the break-ins to contact the club directly.”