Southern League preview: Stourbridge building up from the back

BIG SIGNING: Liam Daly, here for Gloucester, has joined Stourbridge PICTURE: Rick Matthews

STOURBRIDGE top most lists of teams to watch after a landslide of high-profile summer signings.

Boss Mark Yates, returning from a temporary stint in charge of Solihull Moors, has drafted in three defenders with extensive National League experience in Lathaniel Rowe-Turner from Tamworth and Liam Daly and Lee Vaughan from Barnet.

At the other end of the pitch, Grimsby Town striker Montel Gibson has been loaned to the Glassboys until January 2022 and Jason Cowley, famed for his free-scoring exploits at Bromsgrove Sporting, has switched from the Victoria Ground while former Hereford ace James McQuilkin will line up in the middle of the park.

With ex-Accrington Stanley hotshot Billy Kee secured on a one-year contract and strike partner Tim Berridge also retained, Coalville Town will be expected to challenge once more.

Needham Market were the surprise package in last season’s curtailed campaign but they have lost the services of stalwart skipper Gareth Heath, while free-scoring Joe Marsden has joined league rivals Leiston.

The vaunted return of Ben Stephens is the pick of a host of new faces at ambitious Stratford Town.

The former favourite earned a trial at Ipswich before heading to Macclesfield Town, then of League Two, where he played 55 times in two years.

He is one of 10 summer signings with ex-Brackley Town defender Joe Magunda and experienced Ghana-born attacker Ahmed Obeng among the other new faces.

Well-supported Bromsgrove Sporting will attack a third attempt at a fourth straight promotion with a new-look squad.

Striker Mike Taylor has returned to Tamworth with playmaker Lee Chilton and promotion-winning centre-half Tom Taylor among the departures Rouslers fans would not have wanted to see.

Boss Bren Kelly has responded with an influx of fresh faces, including Leamington legend James Mace on dual registration and the loan signing of Aston Villa keeper Akos Onodi, who played against Liverpool in the FA Cup last season.