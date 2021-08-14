Kings Langley 0-1 Weston-Super-Mare: Weston take the points despite Marriott heroics

By Roy Mitchard

KINGS LANGLEY 0

WESTON-S-MARE 1

SUMMER sunshine greeted the return of competitive football after a nine-month absence, with Kings moving back to the South section of the Southern Premier and hosting Weston-Super-Mare.

Five players made their debuts for the home team, and the rustiness of both sides was reflected in a first half-hour devoid of incident.

Then a full-blooded drive by Sam Avery from a corner was tipped over by 17-year-old goalkeeper Alfie Marriott, Kings’ Watford FC loanee.

Langley responded when Saul Williams seized onto a free kick and hit the underside of th...