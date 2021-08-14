Southern League Premier South, Step 3

Met Police 0-0 Salisbury: Police and Whites share the points in stalemate

By James Macpherson

MET POLICE 0
SALISBURY 0
MET Police and Salisbury had to settle for a share of the spoils after a hardfought encounter at Imber Court finished goalless.

Salisbury came close to testing Blues keeper Liam Beach but a crucial last-ditch block by Charlie Wickham prevented a spot of early danger.
The visitors continued to search for the breakthrough, but suffered frustration.
A close-range freekick from Antonio Diaz bounced of the post into the path of Dan Fitchett, who forced Beach into a fingertip save to keep the two teams level going into half-time.
Beach remained a bus...

