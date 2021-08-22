Yate Town 1-3 Hayes & Yeading: Nasha’s bite is a menace for Yate

By John Davis

YATE TOWN 1

Sims-Burgess 21

HAYES & Y UTD 3

Amartey 54, Jalloh 61, Nasha 73

SECOND GOAL: Hassan Jalloh celebrates his goal

PICTURE: Gary Learmouth

Yate after David Sims-Burgess’s first half goal

A STRONG second-half performance saw Hayes and Yeading stay top with maximum points from their opening three games.

Yate started brightly and fashioned the first real chance after 12 minutes when a drive from Ricardo Rees was beaten away by visiting keeper Jack Smith.

When the action switched to the other end, Francis Amartey wriggled clear of several tackles and rounded...