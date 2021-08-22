Yate Town 1-3 Hayes & Yeading: Nasha’s bite is a menace for Yate

By John Davis
YATE TOWN 1
Sims-Burgess 21
HAYES & Y UTD 3
Amartey 54, Jalloh 61, Nasha 73
SECOND GOAL: Hassan Jalloh celebrates his goal
PICTURE: Gary Learmouth
Yate after David Sims-Burgess’s first half goal
A STRONG second-half performance saw Hayes and Yeading stay top with maximum points from their opening three games.
Yate started brightly and fashioned the first real chance after 12 minutes when a drive from Ricardo Rees was beaten away by visiting keeper Jack Smith.
When the action switched to the other end, Francis Amartey wriggled clear of several tackles and rounded...
