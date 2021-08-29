Peterborough Sports 8-4 Stourbridge: Moreman treble caps crazy 12-goal thriller!

By Lillianna Armstrong

PETERBOROUGH SPORTS 8

Fryatt 12, Sembie-Ferris 44, Gash 45+1, Moreman 45+2, 49, 52, Sani 70, Jarvis 82

STOURBRIDGE 4

Gibson 24, 65, Cowley 53, Clayton 69

OH SO SEM-PLE! Dion Sembie-Ferris fires home Peterborough Sports’ second goal in their incredible 8-4 victory over Stourbridge

PICTURE: James Richardson

JOSH Moreman scored a seven-minute hat-trick to top off an absolutely crazy 12-goal thriller at the The Bee Arena as Sports made it four wins from four.

The substitute striker capped a fabulous end to the first-half with an injury-time strike to make it 4-1 an...