Peterborough Sports 8-4 Stourbridge: Moreman treble caps crazy 12-goal thriller!

By Lillianna Armstrong
PETERBOROUGH SPORTS 8
Fryatt 12, Sembie-Ferris 44, Gash 45+1, Moreman 45+2, 49, 52, Sani 70, Jarvis 82
STOURBRIDGE 4
Gibson 24, 65, Cowley 53, Clayton 69
OH SO SEM-PLE! Dion Sembie-Ferris fires home Peterborough Sports’ second goal in their incredible 8-4 victory over Stourbridge
PICTURE: James Richardson
JOSH Moreman scored a seven-minute hat-trick to top off an absolutely crazy 12-goal thriller at the The Bee Arena as Sports made it four wins from four.
The substitute striker capped a fabulous end to the first-half with an injury-time strike to make it 4-1 an...
