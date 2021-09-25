Merthyr Town 2-3 Farnborough: Buchanan’s boost for Boro

By Andrew McNeill

MERTHYR TOWN 2

FARNBOROUGH 3

FARNBOROUGH’S faithful have been clamouring for weeks for manager Spencer Day to rummage in the box marked ‘Farnborough squad jigsaw puzzle’ to see if he could find that missing number nine-shaped piece.

A day before kick-off it seemed the prayers had been answered and the elusive piece had been found hiding in the corner and was slid it into place in time to start against Merthyr.

Nine minutes into his debut and new centre-forward Elliott Buchanan blasted in to the delight of the travelling Boro fans, daring to dream of a rare win in the vall...