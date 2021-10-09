Rushall Olympic 1-2 Tamworth: Lambs strike late to claim win in derby for the ages!

By Finley Deeley-Brewer
RUSHALL OLYMPIC 1
Clark 82
TAMWORTH 2
Creaney 90, 90+1
A MOUTH-WATERING derby day at Dales Lane certainly didn’t dissapoint as Tamworth left it late to produce a truly stunning injury time turnaround.
You wouldn’t have been frowned upon for expecting a goal-fest with the league’s top scorers in Daniel Creaney and Danny Glover going head to head.
It was Glover who had the first opportunity of the match, his half-volley from the edge of the box flying over the bar. The Pics continued to dominate the opening stages but as the half wore on Tamworth began to play. Dex...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login