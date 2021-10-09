Rushall Olympic 1-2 Tamworth: Lambs strike late to claim win in derby for the ages!

By Finley Deeley-Brewer

RUSHALL OLYMPIC 1

Clark 82

TAMWORTH 2

Creaney 90, 90+1

A MOUTH-WATERING derby day at Dales Lane certainly didn’t dissapoint as Tamworth left it late to produce a truly stunning injury time turnaround.

You wouldn’t have been frowned upon for expecting a goal-fest with the league’s top scorers in Daniel Creaney and Danny Glover going head to head.

It was Glover who had the first opportunity of the match, his half-volley from the edge of the box flying over the bar. The Pics continued to dominate the opening stages but as the half wore on Tamworth began to play. Dex...