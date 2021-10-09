Gosport Borough 1-2 Met Police: Wickham stunner is a boost for the Met

By Sam Carter
GOSPORT BORO 1
Hallett 22
MET POLICE 2
Ferdinand 15, Wickham 19
MET IN STYLE: Liam Ferdinand wheels away after scoring Met Police’s opener before teammates gather to celebrate Will Wickham’s second, inset
PICTURE: Ian Christie
MET Police extended their unbeaten run in the Southern League Premier South with victory at Gosport Borough.
The hosts were unable to break down an organised away side, who defended brilliantly after being reduced to ten men in the second half.
The first opening exchanges saw chances for both sides. Bradley Tarbuck’s effort after 11 minutes took ...
