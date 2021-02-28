Isthmian League: Summer cups are not on the agenda

By David Richardson

THE ISTHMIAN League board have overwhelmingly decided not to organise secondary competitions this summer for their clubs.

Leagues at Steps 5 and 6 have begun organising tournaments for their members following the decision to curtail the season.

The competitions are planned to start from April and run until the end of May, but more information is required as to when crowds can return at ‘non-elite’ level along with secondary spend at grounds from bars and clubhouses.

The Isthmian League, at Steps 3 and 4, however, won’t be running any such events.

Vice-chairman Craig Joh...