Tony Russell leaves Cray Wanderers after six seasons as manager

Cray Wanderers manager Tony Russell and assistant Joe Vines have left the club due to personal reasons.

Russell says he will not be joining a new club immediately and will be taking a short break before returning to the game.

The pair took Cray back into the Isthmian Premier in 2019 by winning the South East division after suffering two play-off defeats having taken over four years earlier.

The club sat second when the 2019-20 season was made null and void and had won five out of the seven league games this term before the curtailment.

Cray said: “All at Cray Wanderers pass our thanks to Tony for six incredible seasons which saw the club rebound from a few seasons of struggle to becoming playoff contenders and Isthmian South-East Champions in 2018-19.

“Tony also was a big voice in improving the way the club can move forward off the pitch with a big emphasis on future planning with the youth team setup and instilled a playing style which although was easy on the eye worked extremely hard and the Wands became a tough side to beat during his time in charge.

“We thank Tony and Joe for such great dedication and for all their achievements with Cray Wanderers and we wish them both well in their future endeavours in the game which promise to be just as successful.”

Cray are now accepting application for the manager’s role.