The Big Interview with Marine boss Neil Young

By Matt Badcock

TOP OF THE WORLD: Boss Neil Young says Marine have been inspired by their meeting with Tottenham Hotspur

PICTURE: Rick Matthews

THE FA Cup bandwagon may have rolled out of Marine just over a month ago, but Neil Young is still getting interview requests from across the world.

“I’ve got one with someone in Michigan this week,” Young laughs on the embers of the Tottenham Hotspur game that are clearly still burning.

The bigger legacy for the Pitching In Northern Premier League Division One North West club will be the 3G pitch they will put down and the increase in community ...