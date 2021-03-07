Sheffield FC unveil stadium plans

GRAND DESIGNS: The world’s oldest football club Sheffield FC have unveiled plans for a new stadium and heritage centre for football PICTURE: Sheffield FC

THIS is the first look at Sheffield FC’s plans for a new stadium and heritage centre celebrating the city’s history as the home of football.

The world’s oldest football club want to build a 4,000-seater arena explaining Sheffield’s role as the birthplace of football, at a site in Meadowhead.

The Club chairman Richard Tims believes the stadium – designated as a place of pilgrimage drawing fans from all over the world – could be ready in as little as two years.

“St Andrews is known around the world as the home of golf, Lord’s is the home of cricket, and we want Sheffield to get the recognition it deserves as the home of football,” Tims said. “This will be somewhere to which the sport’s three billion fans can make a pilgrimage and pay homage to the city which gave the world the beautiful game.

“It doesn’t matter where you support Sheffield United or Sheffield Wednesday, this is about being proud of the region’s sporting heritage.

“We need everyone to get behind this and let the world know Sheffield is where football kicked off.”

Sheffield FC are preparing to apply to North East Derbyshire District Council for permission to build homes on the site of its existing ground in Dronfield, which the club says are needed to bankroll the move.