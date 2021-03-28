Brad Cooke’s wait goes on with Atherton Collieries

By Ben Olawumi

AS the Football Association brought the curtain down on another Pitching In Northern Premier League season earlier this week, it marked a rather inevitable tale of frustration for Atherton Collieries boss Brad Cooke.

Formerly a captain at the Skuna Stadium, the 34-year-old re-joined the club as manager following the departure of Michael Clegg in December 2019.

But he is yet to oversee a completed campaign due after the pandemic put paid to a second successive campaign at Steps 3-6.

Given that Cooke’s side hadn’t kicked a ball competitively since late October, this season’s i...