Former Sheffield Wednesday and England midfielder Carlton Palmer named as new manager at Grantham Town

Northern Premier League club Grantham Town have confirmed the appointment of former Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City and England midfielder Carlton Palmer as their new manager.

Picture: Alamy

The appointment sees the 55-year-old return to the dugout for the first time since he departed from League Two club Mansfield Town in 2005.

Palmer will now oversee the Gingerbreads’ preparations for the 2021/22 Northern Premier League season and club chairman Darren Ashton believes that an exciting future lies ahead under his new manager.

He told the club website: “It’s fantastic news. We’ve been working on getting Carlton in for a while now and been in constant contact with him almost daily.”

“He’s eager to get started with us. He’s been offered roles at Football League clubs, but he likes the idea that the club has.”

“He likes what we have proposed, and we like his ideas he has moving forward and has bought into the plan and is joining for the long-term.”

Grantham have also confirmed that AFC Mansfield manager Matt Chatfield and former Handsworth Paramore boss Jas Colliver have joined Palmer’s coaching team.