Whitby Town 2-0 Nantwich Town: Dabbers pair off as Town triumph

WHITBY TOWN 2
Hazel 20, MacDonald 56
NANTWICH TOWN 0
ALL SMILES: Jacob Hazel celebrates his opener
SKIPPER Casper Hughes and manager Dave Cooke were both sent off as Nantwich Town dropped points for the first time this season and Whitby Town extended their unbeaten run.
Goals from Jacob Hazel and Josh MacDonald proved the difference for the Seasiders, sending the Dabbers home empty-handed.
There had been no sign of what was to follow early on as James Lawrie scuffed wide of goal and Shaun Miller forced goalkeeper Shane Bland to save with Nant...
