Northern Premier League, Northern Premier League East

Liversedge 5-0 Yorkshire Amateur: Five-star Sedge put Amateur to sword

on

More in Northern Premier League:

DIV 1 EAST
By Kieran Archer

STARTER: Nicholas Walker scores Liversedge’s first goal of the day
PICTURE: Chris Hyslop

LIVERSEDGE 5
N Walker 14, Atkinson 45 pen, 87, Tarangadzo 51, Allott 79
YORKS AMATEUR 0

FINISHER: Ben Atkinson celebrates the fifth goal

LIVERSEDGE returned to winning ways with a comfortable victory over Yorkshire Amateur.
Sedge were bolstered by the returns of Joe Walton and Nicky Walker after dropping points for the first time this season in a 1-1 draw at Hebburn Town.
There were no signs of any hangover and Sedge were ahead within a quarter of an hour when Nicky Wal...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login