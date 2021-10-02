Liversedge 5-0 Yorkshire Amateur: Five-star Sedge put Amateur to sword

DIV 1 EAST

By Kieran Archer

STARTER: Nicholas Walker scores Liversedge’s first goal of the day

PICTURE: Chris Hyslop

LIVERSEDGE 5

N Walker 14, Atkinson 45 pen, 87, Tarangadzo 51, Allott 79

YORKS AMATEUR 0

FINISHER: Ben Atkinson celebrates the fifth goal

LIVERSEDGE returned to winning ways with a comfortable victory over Yorkshire Amateur.

Sedge were bolstered by the returns of Joe Walton and Nicky Walker after dropping points for the first time this season in a 1-1 draw at Hebburn Town.

There were no signs of any hangover and Sedge were ahead within a quarter of an hour when Nicky Wal...