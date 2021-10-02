Liversedge 5-0 Yorkshire Amateur: Five-star Sedge put Amateur to sword

DIV 1 EAST
By Kieran Archer
STARTER: Nicholas Walker scores Liversedge’s first goal of the day
PICTURE: Chris Hyslop
LIVERSEDGE 5
N Walker 14, Atkinson 45 pen, 87, Tarangadzo 51, Allott 79
YORKS AMATEUR 0
FINISHER: Ben Atkinson celebrates the fifth goal
LIVERSEDGE returned to winning ways with a comfortable victory over Yorkshire Amateur.
Sedge were bolstered by the returns of Joe Walton and Nicky Walker after dropping points for the first time this season in a 1-1 draw at Hebburn Town.
There were no signs of any hangover and Sedge were ahead within a quarter of an hour when Nicky Wal...
