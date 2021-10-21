South Shields complete signing of former FC United of Manchester striker Cedric Main

By Mark Carruthers

Northern Premier League promotion challengers South Shields have signed striker Cedric Main following his departure from FC United of Manchester.

Photo: Kevin Wilson

The Mariners moved to complete the signing of the French forward after they brought an end to former Hitchin Town striker Callum Stead’s short stay on South Tyneside.

Main began his career in the youth ranks of Dutch top tier club FC Groningen before moving to Spain to spend time with CF La Nucía and Almagro CF.

He moved to England earlier this year to join FC United of Manchester and scored an equaliser for his old employers against his new club in a 1-1 draw at the 1st Cloud Arena in August.

Main revealed South Shields made a favourable impression on him that night and is now hoping to help the Mariners continue their push up the non-league system.

He said: “When I found out South Shields wanted to sign me, I was very pleased because when I played against them earlier this season I could see it was an amazing club.

“I was so impressed that night by the fans, the pitch and the team, and I just had that feeling that it was a really good club, so I’m very pleased to have signed.

“A few other clubs had been in contact but South Shields felt right for me straightaway.

“The team trains full-time, which is something I’ve always liked to do, and the ambition is obvious to everyone.

“It’s a great club and I want to be part of helping them progress to where they want to go.”

South Shields manager Graham Fenton revealed he saw off competition from a number of clubs to secure Main’s signature and described his latest signing as “a tremendous addition.

“We’re absolutely over the moon to have signed Cedric,” he explained.

“The moment we were made aware of his availability, we made an approach to see if we could attain his services.

“We’re overjoyed that we’ve been able to beat quite a number of other clubs to his signature.

“Cedric really wanted to go back to playing full-time football, which we can provide him with, and we know having seen him earlier in the season the quality he possesses.

“He is a tremendous addition to our squad.”

Subject to Football Association and Northern Premier League clearance, Main could make his South Shields debut when his new side host promotion rivals Buxton on Saturday.