Ambitious Bromsgrove Sporting land triple swoop

BROMSGROVE SPORTING have signed forward Nehemia Zazi from Rushall Olympic.

Nehemia scored for Rushall against Sporting last season and manager Bren Kelly said: “Neh is a very good striker. Every time we have played against him, he has caused us problems.

“He has power, pace and can finish. This provides even more competition up front now, which is very healthy.”

Sporting have also added defender Josh Dugmore, who was previously with Everton and Birmingham City, after he impressed in a number of pre-season friendlies.

Kelly commented: “Josh has come in and trained brilliantly and his performances in games have also been a joy to watch. His maturity on the ball for a young lad is very impressive and he has a fantastic engine.

“I’m delighted he has chosen to sign for us. He also knows all about the club, as he is the nephew of former fans favourite Luke Dugmore, so he already knows some of the players. This will help him massively in my view.”

Sporting have also signed Aston Villa’s Hungarian goalkeeper Akos Onodi on loan for the season.