North Leigh 1-0 Kempston Rovers: Hosts take the points in close encounter

By Mark Bosley
NORTH LEIGH 1
KEMPSTON RVRS 0
BOTH sides were reduced to ten men before the half-time break, as North Leigh narrowly beat Kempston.
After a bright start from the hosts, Callum Crook scored the only goal of the game in the 38th minute when Luke Carnell headed down Jordan Thomas’ in-swinging corner to set up a simple finish for Crook at the back post.
Rovers’ task to get back on level terms was made harder three minutes before the break when Harry Stratton received a red card for a foul on Crook.
Three minutes later and North Leigh were also down to ten men when Roger James w...
