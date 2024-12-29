MOORE’S LATE GOAL SEALS BIG REDS WIN

DIV 1 S CENTRAL

UXBRIDGE 2 Okorogheye 36, Moore 90+3 KINGSTONIAN 1 Simon 29

By Peter Short

GEORGE Moore was the hero grabbing a stoppage-time winner to sink Kingstonian and take Uxbridge to third in the table in what is becoming a fascinating promotion race in the Pitching-In Isthmian South Central.

An even start to the game was eventually brought to life after 20 minutes when a handball in the Kingstonian box resulted in a penalty, only for Josh

Addae to see his low spot-kick to the right saved by visiting custodian Liam Allen.

The hosts were punished nine minutes later when a d...