Newport Isle of Wight could make move back to town

HOMELESS Newport (Isle of Wight) could move to a new ground back in the town, it has been suggested.

The Sydenhams Wessex Division One outfit have been lodging with rivals East Cowes Victoria after selling their St George’s Park home for development to South Coast Leisure.

As part of the deal with the company, the football club were promised at new stadium near the Racecourse, on the outskirts of Whippingham.

But local councillor Matt Price has forwarded plans for a new ground in Seaclose Park – famous as the venue for the revived Isle of Wight Festival – which already includea the provision of several sports facilities.

Under the proposals, South Coast Leisure would fund the new stadium instead of the Racecourse development, a with grandstand, clubhouse, floodlights and the latest all-weather pitch,

The site would be council owned with the Islanders paying a peppercorn rent.

Cllr Price said that his plans were already attracting widespread support.

“This is a last chance `to keep Newport FC in Newport,” he said.

Club followers have been invited to submit their views.