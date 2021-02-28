Step 5 and 6 leagues weigh up next moves as focus turns to pyramid restructure

By David Richardson

FORWARD-THINKING Step 5 and 6 leagues are planning optional summer competitions for their clubs as the focus changes to whether The FA will carry out their pyramid restructure.

The 2020-21 season is set to be curtailed following the decision made by the FA Alliance and Leagues Committees this week in response to the roadmap laid out by Boris Johnson.

But leagues are planning to give clubs the opportunity to play matches during April and May in a competitive format.

The South West Peninsula League were the first to publicly reveal their detailed draft plans for their lea...