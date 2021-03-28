Irlam manager Michael Dodd resigns after nine years

IRLAM are seeking a new manager following the resignation of Michael Dodd after nine years with the North West Counties Premier Division outfit.

Dodd joined the club as reserve team coach in 2012 and worked his way up to become first team manager in 2017.

Under Dodd, Irlam set a new club record by reaching the last 16 of the FA Vase, and in 2019/20, his side lost only once in their opening 17 league games before the season was declared null and void.

Dodd said: “I am genuinely gutted to be stepping away from the role, but I have to take the break for myself at this time.

“Telling the players has been strange, a little bit emotional and I can’t thank them enough for the messages and phone calls I have received. Some of these lads have been with me for the whole nine years.

“I hope to enjoy being a fan for a little bit, supporting the next manager and watching this group of players push on.”