Stuart Fuller: The hard work for next season must start now

Stuart Fuller - Lewes chairman

DOWN THE PAN: Unlike several others, grounds like Lewes’ Dripping Pan saw attendances dip despite restrictions at elite level

PICTURE: Alamy

THE announcement from the Football Association that there would be no early return to grounds for fans effectively put an end to the season for most NonLeague clubs and organisations.

There had been some hope that new competitions could be arranged by Step 5 and 6 leagues, running from April into May, with fans being able to watch.

However, the FA clarified that football at this level would be treated the same way as t...