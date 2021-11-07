STEVE SHORE: We must all work with refs!

Steve SHORE

CHELMSFORD CITY CHAIRMAN

I NEED to stop getting frustrated with refs and support them. I appreciate the job is thankless; having to make decisions with no help and manage an area a of 6,000sq metres is not easy and I am sure many feel like quitting after difficult games.

I also need to heed my favourite ref story. A player says, “Ref, you’re s**t.” The response, “If I was any good, I wouldn’t be refereeing you.”

Having suffered what I felt have been some poor decisions this season, I decided ed I had to try to find a solution.on.

Last week I called Richard Kettleborough at the...