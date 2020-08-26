Non-League Finals Day at Wembley to be part of spectator pilot

Non-League Finals Day is set to be hosted at Wembley on Sunday, September 27 as part of the pilots for the return of spectators.

The DCMS announced the plans as part of the next phase that will also include a friendly at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Non-League grounds from Steps 3-6 were opened last weekend with an initial 15 per cent capacity cap across each Step, which will rise to 30 per cent from August 31.

The FA Trophy and FA Vase semi-finals are expected to be one leg with a draw to decide who will be at home.

In the FA Trophy, Step 4 Halesowen Town had been drawn to face National League South Concord Rangers but the tie was postponed when the 2019-20 season was abandoned.

The Football Association have been determined to finish the competitions if feasible with Non-League Finals Day an important part of the Non-League calendar.

The other semi-final pits Notts County against Harrogate Town. The pair played each other at Wembley last month in the National League promotion final behind closed doors. Harrogate won the 3-1 and have been promoted to the EFL.

In the FA Vase, Corinthian had been drawn against Northern League side Hebburn Town, while Consett were up against Western League outfit Bitton.

Bitton tweeted: “We can confirm that the semi final we be played between September 6th – 16th with the winners playing a Wembley final September 27th. The fixture for the semi final will be redrawn tomorrow deciding who will be the home side of the now one legged semi.”

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden, said:

“I know fans and their teams can’t wait to be reunited in stadia across the country but it’s imperative we take a cautious and phased approach to get fans back in safely. “I’m pleased that infection rates have levelled off enough to resume the pilot programme and we will continue to work intensively with sports, medical and health and safety experts towards welcoming more fans back as fast as we can.”

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Non-League Finals Day, Wembley