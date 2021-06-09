FA confirm promotion and relegation details for Steps 5 & 6 2021/22 season

The Football Association have revealed there will be play-offs at Steps 5 & 6 from next season.

The format will see two clubs promoted from each Step 6 division, apart from the South West Peninsula’s two divisions which will be one each, while clubs finishing second in Step 5 leagues will enter a play-off against a Step 4 side finishing either third or fourth bottom.

The FA will confirm the format of both sets of play-offs in due course.

Step 5 (16 Divisions)

One club promoted automatically per division and the runners-up will face an away tie at a third or fourth bottom placed Step 4 club in a promotion/relegation play-off

Two clubs per division will be relegated into Step 6

Step 6 (17 divisions)