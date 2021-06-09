FA confirm promotion and relegation details for Steps 5 & 6 2021/22 season

The Football Association have revealed there will be play-offs at Steps 5 & 6 from next season.
The format will see two clubs promoted from each Step 6 division, apart from the South West Peninsula’s two divisions which will be one each, while clubs finishing second in Step 5 leagues will enter a play-off against a Step 4 side finishing either third or fourth bottom.
The FA will confirm the format of both sets of play-offs in due course.
Step 5 (16 Divisions)
- One club promoted automatically per division and the runners-up will face an away tie at a third or fourth bottom placed Step 4 club in a promotion/relegation play-off
- Two clubs per division will be relegated into Step 6
Step 6 (17 divisions)
- One club promoted automatically per divisions and one will be promoted via a four-team play-off
- Three clubs will be liable for relegation into step 7 if there are clubs eligible for promotion
- *South West Peninsula Divisions will only promote one club automatically