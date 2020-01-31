The Non-League Paper Podcast is out now to entertain and inform!

The new Non-League Paper Podcast is out and looking back on another week of drama, action and Non-League’s managerial merry-go-round!
Hosted by The NLP’s editor Matt Badcock, executive editor Jon Couch and senior writer Dave Richardson, episode 14 was released for download on Thursday after the trio sat down to share their thoughts on the departure of Tim Flowers from Solihull Moors and the rest of the news from the last seven days.
Launched last summer to entertain Non-League fans between issues of The NLP and available on the podcast platforms of Apple and Google as well on Spotify and Audioboom, the first episode of 2020 also runs the rule over the shocks and drama in the Buildbase FA Vase and FA Trophy as the latter rounds in both competitions get underway in February.
Listen to the podcast through the NLP’s website via Audioboom above or click on the links from our Twitter account below to listen via the other platforms available.
??What’s been going on in Non-League this week?
Hear all the latest news and topics in the Non-League Paper Podcast ?
Listen on:
— The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) January 30, 2020
