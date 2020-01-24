Quantcast
What’s in this week’s Non-League Paper?

Plenty to get your teeth into in Sunday’s NLP – here’s a sneak peek of issue #1035

  • FA TROPHY FARCE: Farsley Celtic chairman Paul Barthorpe has assured fans that the football hierarchy will be “pushing for acceptable answers” following his side’s wasted 380-mile round trip to face Barnet this week
  • RECRUITMENT DRIVE: Boston United defender Simon Ainge says he is enjoying his football more than ever having started his own recruitment business – Ferox Resourcing – off the field
  • THRU THE LENS: Photographer David Bauckham visits Old Kimboltonians
  • WORTH THE EFFORT: Ollie Pearce has put his and Worthing’s success down to a simple attribute: hard work
  • ROUSLERS RUMBLING: Brendan Kelly admits being top of the BetVictor Southern League Central is beyond the wildest dreams of Bromsgrove Sporting – but the club has given him the green light to go for another promotion
  • TURFED OUT: Greenwich Borough have gone to war with neighbours and former landlords Cray Valley PM after what they describe as an “unlawful eviction” forced them to resign from the Southern Counties East Football League with immediate effect
  • COOL HEAD HARROGATE: James Belshaw believes Harrogate Town’s refusal to hit the early-season panic button has been key in their rise from the bottom-half to National League title candidates.

