The Non-League Paper’s Dream Team with Vill Powell!

Posted on by in Features, Latest News, Vanarama with

Catch up here as Brighouse Town manager Vill Powell pieces together a best ever XI of players he’s turned out with for the Dream Team in this week’s edition of The Non-League Paper…

Goalkeeper: Ashley Bayes: Retired (Goalkeeper coach at AFC Wimbledon)

He was a talker, he commended his area very well, got us out of trouble a few times! Really good in a 1 v 1 situation, reminded me of Peter Schmeichel, a big talker with a big presence.

Left Back: John Nutter (Retired)

John had a wand of a left foot, he very rarely got beat, because he was really good with his positioning and he got forward really well. Really good from a dead ball situation. Really good service to me as a centre forward as well.

Centre Back: Tom Jones (Retired)

Tom was a commending centre half, he was a leader. He was great in the air, and he was mobile too. Really good skipper of a centre half. Always had his back four organised, really good in that sense.

Centre Back: Jamie Stuart (Greenwich Borough)

Another leader in the back. The nicest thing I could say about the two centre backs I’ve gone for is they were like a pair of John Terry’s at the back. An organiser, a strong character, both proper defenders.

Right back: Gavin Smith (Sheffield FC Manager)

I was with Gav at Sheffield FC, he was like the Yorkshire Cafu, and he could get up and down all day. Certainly a box to box player, with great pace.

Midfield: Stuart Thurgood (Retired)

My captain at the Grays team. One of the fittest players I’ve ever played with in my entire career. Good on the ball, could read the game well, great positioning, and another leader in the dressing room.

Midfielder: Andy Gascoigne (Worksop Town)

Great attacking midfielder. Box to box, athletic, could get forward and back, great with his feet and travelled with the ball well. He was also versatile, he could nicely slot into a few different positions, and win a tackle and get involved in a scrap too, but his football was also nice and easy on the eye.

Midfielder: Miles Thorpe (Retired)

Played with Miles at Sheffield FC, another solid midfielder. A ball player, best comparison I could give to him was he was like our Viera. Good under pressure, athletic and go back to back.

Attacker: Gary Townsend (Retired)

A Paul Gascoigne type player, fantastic on the ball and very intelligent. Great in the air, could play with both feet, and had an eye for goal.

Striker: Chris Dolby (Retired)

A tricky winger. He wasn’t blessed with pace but he was like a Chris Waddle type winger. He could do the same trick every time and players would fall for it! He had a great delivery.

Striker Aaron Martin (Guiseley)

Aaron’s still playing now, he was a lot younger when I played with him but he’s still the same beast and animal that he is today. Great in the air and great on the floor.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days.

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, The Non-League Paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.