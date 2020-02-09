The Non-League Paper is out as giantkilling trio grab the headlines!

FA Trophy giantkillers delivered a triple whammy to grab the headlines on the front page of The Non-League Paper as it hits newsstands around the country today.

Halesowen Town, Aveley and Royston Town all stunned higher-league opponents to reach the quarter-finals of Non-League’s showpiece competition before storm Ciara rolled in on Saturday night as The NLP was being printed and delivered in the face of the gale force winds battering Britain!

Packed with pictures and reports from all of the weekend’s action in the National League’s three divisions and the BetVictor-sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, Sunday’s paper is the only place to enjoy exclusive coverage as the trio booked their berths in Monday’s draw for the last eight.

National League promotion-chasers FC Halifax Town crashed out 1-0 at home to Halesowen Town while National League South Chelmsford City were knocked out by another Step 4 side, the Clarets going down to a 3-1 Essex derby defeat at Aveley.

Royston Town completed a day of cup shocks, dispatching top-flight Ebbsfleet United 2-0 on their own patch, their latest giantkilling after knocking out Wealdstone, Boreham Wood and Chester in the last round!

Elsewhere, the battle at the top and bottom of the Essex Senior League is in the spotlight as clubs and fans at Steps 5, 6 and 7 of football’s pyramid get their own pages of dedicated coverage and tables, results and fixtures too.

And as always, The NLP’s news and feature pages are the only place to get the big picture from across Non-League, as well as the top stories from the weekend and last seven days in one place.

