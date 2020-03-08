Quantcast
The Non-League Paper is out as Magpies steal a march on rivals

The Non-League Paper

National League leaders Barrow are looking over their shoulders today as The Non-League Paper hits newsstands after Notts County pulled off a stunning 2-0 win at their Holker Street home.

As Sunday’s action-packed paper reports, it could have been worse for the Bluebirds, second-placed Harrogate Town gifting Bromley a 1-1 draw with an own goal to ensure they only closed the gap to four points and not two in Non-League’s top flight.

Elsewhere, all of Saturday’s fixtures in the National League’s three divisions and the BetVictor-sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League are covered with their own exclusive pictures and reports.

York City still top the National League North table from King’s Lynn Town after both they and their title rivals won on the road. It’s as you were in National League South too with leaders Wealdstone and nearest challengers Havant & Waterlooville also banking three points apiece.

FC United of Manchester kept up the pace with Northern Premier League leaders South Shields as both clubs won, as did the top two in the Isthmian, leaders Worthing and second-placed Cray Wanderers.

Truro City head the Southern League’s Premier South table despite being held to a draw after leaders Chesham United fared even worse at home and went down to defeat.

Tamworth top the Southern League’s Premier Central table from Royston Town after the Crows returned to the promotion hunt after their giant-killing exploits in the FA Trophy.

Saturday’s Storm Jorge-delayed FA Vase quarter-finals are not forgotten either with more exclusive coverage from Non-League’s second showpiece national cup competition.

Elsewhere, the fight for the Western League title is in the spotlight this Sunday as clubs and fans at Steps 5, 6 and 7 of football’s pyramid get their own pages of dedicated coverage too, including all their latest fixtures, results and tables.

The NLP’s news pages are the only place to get the big picture and top stories from across Non-League over the last seven days in one place and here’s a few of the features in NLP #1041.

  • STOURBRIDGE: Mark Yates may have a fresh outlook on life but insists he is “chomping at the bit” to get Stourbridge’s play-off bandwagon rolling
  • CONCORD FLYING: Danny Scopes on Concord Rangers’ FA Trophy run
  • CLEETHORPES: Ross Hannah is relishing leading the line at Cleethorpes Town just a corner kick away from where he enjoyed one of the happiest spells of his career
  • JACKSON: He’s turning out to be one of the stories of the season and Ira Jackson Jr says divine intervention has made the difference in his breakthrough year
  • VETERAN: There isn’t a lot that Michael Doyle hasn’t achieved in his glittering 22-year professional career after reaching 800 career appearances
  • STOP-GAP: Blyth Spartans caretaker manager Michael Nelson has admitted that his new role at the club is “far from the perfect scenario”
  • COMMENT: Steve Hill pens his latest column

