The Non-League Paper is out as Magpies steal a march on rivals

National League leaders Barrow are looking over their shoulders today as The Non-League Paper hits newsstands after Notts County pulled off a stunning 2-0 win at their Holker Street home.
As Sunday’s action-packed paper reports, it could have been worse for the Bluebirds, second-placed Harrogate Town gifting Bromley a 1-1 draw with an own goal to ensure they only closed the gap to four points and not two in Non-League’s top flight.
Elsewhere, all of Saturday’s fixtures in the National League’s three divisions and the BetVictor-sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League are covered with their own exclusive pictures and reports.
York City still top the National League North table from King’s Lynn Town after both they and their title rivals won on the road. It’s as you were in National League South too with leaders Wealdstone and nearest challengers Havant & Waterlooville also banking three points apiece.
Sunday’s NLP:
MAGPIES STEAL A PLAY-OFF MARCH
? @Official_NCFC stun leaders Barrow
? @CorinthianFC and @ConsettAFC progress in FA Vase
PLUS: @ConcordRangers/@danscopes6, @RHannah10, Ira Jackson @FIFC, @J_muldoon11, @HillyTheFish column, Mark Yates and much more! pic.twitter.com/5hFckiJnRk
— The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) March 7, 2020
FC United of Manchester kept up the pace with Northern Premier League leaders South Shields as both clubs won, as did the top two in the Isthmian, leaders Worthing and second-placed Cray Wanderers.
Truro City head the Southern League’s Premier South table despite being held to a draw after leaders Chesham United fared even worse at home and went down to defeat.
Tamworth top the Southern League’s Premier Central table from Royston Town after the Crows returned to the promotion hunt after their giant-killing exploits in the FA Trophy.
Saturday’s Storm Jorge-delayed FA Vase quarter-finals are not forgotten either with more exclusive coverage from Non-League’s second showpiece national cup competition.
Elsewhere, the fight for the Western League title is in the spotlight this Sunday as clubs and fans at Steps 5, 6 and 7 of football’s pyramid get their own pages of dedicated coverage too, including all their latest fixtures, results and tables.
