Title-winner Chris Henderson turns play-off oracle for NL Full Time!

Posted on by in Features, Vanarama with

King’s Lynn Town’s championship-winner Chris Henderson was more than happy to run the rule over the National League’s play-off contenders for the latest NL Full Time show.

Catching up with the Linnets for opponents and the podcast’s team alike proved impossible all season before the National League North winner stepped forward to talk about the secrets behind their back-to-back promotions.

As well naming his favourites to follow the Linnets into Non-League’s top tier on the latest hour long show, Henderson’s revelations to NL Full Time’s Luke Edwards and Dickie Worton include:

The game which convinced him they could be genuine contenders

How dressing room spirit helped them survive injury crisis

The role played by manager Ian Culverhouse

Who ranks as the team’s unsung hero

How finding out he was a champion gave him the best bedtime story ever

NL Full Time

The NL Full Time team returned last September with their usual smorgasbord of National League chat and interviews smattered with titbits, gossip and news.

The podcast was originally launched in January 2017 by The NLP’s Stockport County writer Chris Pratt and Brandon Smith to provide a Final Score-type show on Saturday evenings.

It later morphed into its current format, a Sunday podcast focusing on the big news and stories around National League’s three divisions. Smith, a student who followed Bognor Regis Town, now commentates on FIFA X Box and PlayStation tournaments all over the world.

As well as Pratt, four other journalists and Non-League broadcasters contribute regularly to the show, BBC Surrey’s Aldershot commentator Rob Worrall, AFC Telford’s media man Worton, Hyde United scribe Edwards and snapper and Met Police supporter Thom Lang.

Entitled ‘Linnet To Win It’ and available on Audioboom, iTunes and Spotify, click here to listen to the show. Every episode of NL Full Time is also available to download with the most listened-to shows topping the online archive!

Follow the podcast on Twitter @NLFullTime and comment on Non-League’s big issues to help set the agenda as the team prepare a play-off special for listeners!

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend and have your say in our nationwide ‘return to football’ survey in association with the Football Supporters Association!

Click here to take part before the results are delivered to the Football Association, leagues and other key stakeholders this summer.

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it.

Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run by clicking here. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @NLFullTime/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged King's Lynn Town, King's Lynn Town FC, NL Full Time, NL Full Time Podcast