The Non-League Paper calls on fans to have their say on game’s return!

Have your say on football’s return as The Non-League Paper counts down to the National League’s Wembley play-offs and ex-England goalkeeper Tim Flowers issues a come-and-get-me plea.
The Premier League title-winner with Blackburn Rovers tells The NLP he is ready to go again in an exclusive interview, laying out his ambitions to return to the touchlines six months after his shock exit from Solihull Moors in January.
The 53-year-old turned Moors into promotion contenders and this weekend’s news-busting edition has all the latest from the club camps on the promotion trail as The NLP teams up with the Football Supporters Association to ask readers to share their thoughts on restarting the game in a nationwide return to football survey.
Elsewhere among 32-pages of the latest Non-League news, big interviews and exclusive features and columnists, veteran boss Andy Hessenthaler reveals his ‘Greatest Gaffer’ in The NLP’s new summer feature series, Gary Brabin reckons he’s ready for another rollarcoaster ride in Non-League and Paul Cox had definitely got his mojo back at Kettering.
