The Non-League Paper is under starter’s orders with return in sight!

Posted on by in Features, Latest News, Vanarama with

The Non-League Paper is out and under starter’s orders with hopes rising that the new season could kick off as early as September if a second wave of the coronavirus doesn’t throw a spanner in the works.

The easing of uncertainty about the game’s restart follows the publication of the Government’s return to recreational sport framework on Thursday and exclusive NLP news on the comprehensive action plan being prepared by the Football Association as the National League’s promotion play-offs prepare to kick off within days.

Elsewhere among 32-pages of the latest Non-League news, big interviews and exclusive features and columnists, evergreen striker Michael Gash speaks exclusively about the new lease of life he’s been enjoying with National League North champions King’s Lynn Town.

Rushall Olympic boss Liam McDonald hails Marcus Law as an inspiration in the latest installment of The NLP’s Gaffer’s Greatest Gaffer series and feared poacher Mark Bellingham is named as a Non-League Icon in recognition of the 700 plus goals he bagged for Halesowen Town, Leamington and Stourbridge.

Have your say! We’ve partnered with the @WeAreTheFSA to survey fans on how they think the game should return. The results will feed in to FA & league consultations. Take the survey > https://t.co/Q8fxrD1BR8 More info: https://t.co/PnufyrNNDE pic.twitter.com/60LCNU1hdf — The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) July 11, 2020

The NLP teamed up with the Football Supporters Association last week to ask readers to share their thoughts on restarting the game in a ‘return to football’ survey and this weekend’s edition has all the details so your voice can still be heard before the results are delivered to the game’s stakeholders and revealed in next Sunday’s paper.

Click here to take part the nationwide survey and make sure you get your copy of The NLP this weekend for the latest news as Non-League comes out of lockdown to complete the National League’s promotion play-offs.

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it.

Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run by clicking here. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged NLP, Non-League, Non-League Paper, The NLP, The Non-League Paper Podcast