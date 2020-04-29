Things to know to enjoy watching rugby

Rugby union can be very difficult to understand especially for new viewers. Sometimes, you will hear them saying that the game is really, but it is fun to play. Indeed, because there is so much happening in the field and there are only a few breaks, there is a little time for a novice to ask questions and receive responses. Moreover, there are only a few guides who can speak about the on-field decisions.

The decisions made on the rugby field are made in the spirit of a law. The referee has a license to interpret the law as he deems fit. Meanwhile, here are the important things that you need to know to enjoy watching rugby:

The Basics

There are two kinds of rugby and they are the rugby union and the rugby league. The one that they play at the World Cup is the Rugby Union.

Two teams will play in an 80-minute match. They will also use an oval ball to score more points versus the other team. In one team, there are 15 players. They are divided into the following groups: forwards (those who are stronger and bigger players who fight for the ball’s possession) and the backs (those who are more agile and faster to move and they are who score tries).

Players can run and kick the ball. However, they can only pass it backward. There are three ways to score in the game. First, the team will get five points for scoring a try, where the ball is grounded over the in-goal area of the opponent.

Second, two points will be awarded to a team for successful conversion. In this part, the team can add further points after they score a try when they kick the ball through the goal post. Next, a team can get three points if a penalty is awarded. They can also get the points when they successfully kick the ball through the goal post.

Finally, three points are also given if a team does the dropkick. This is where a player drops the ball on the ground and kicks it through the goal post.

Scrum

Rugby is most famous for a scrum. It is usually called after a minor infringement and then the game needs to be restarted. In this part, the forwards of both teams' interlock, and then the ball is fed into the scrum. Next, it has to be kicked back while both teams have to drive against each other.

Do Some Research

The Rugby World Cup happens every four years. There are twenty teams such as Wales, England, Scotland, and others who will compete in the game. The games run from September until October.

It is also best to anticipate those games that occur at the most sociable part of the week. Thereafter, learn a few names and facts that involve the team. This will help you to be on the vibe and enjoy watching the game.