Most popular slot themes in online casinos

Online slots are the most popular type of game you can play in online casinos today. Although the gameplay is pretty straightforward, it’s the theme behind the game that makes it attractive to players worldwide.

Players are definitely spoilt for choice since there are countless themes that inspire slot developers. Let’s take a look at the most famous online slot storylines you’re most likely to find in the best online casino UK.

Ancient Egypt

Ancient civilisations feature some of the most mysterious stories that got many movie adaptations and ultimately reached the online gambling realm. Particularly, Ancient Egypt takes place number one on the list of most inspiring themes.

Allegedly, it all started with the famous Book of Ra land-based slot that got its online counterpart and got the ball rolling. After that, many similar stories followed, including the currently most sought-after Book of Dead.

Of course, we should not forget the all-time favourite Cleopatra, who is one of the world-known characters who lived in Ancient Egypt. Consequently, she inspired the IGT slot in 2012 that is still played by many slot lovers across the globe.

Irish Slots

If you are an avid slot player, there’s no chance you haven’t come across Irish-themed slots. These are particularly popular thanks to the belief that Irish symbols like the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow or the four-leaf clover bring luck, and so players think they have higher chances of winning when playing these games.

The highest-ranked Irish-themed slot is undoubtedly Rainbow Riches, which can be found on Slingo. Apart from the original version, you can also play the more recent one called Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix or go for something like Leprechaun Goes to Hell.

Comic Books

Even if you’ve never read comic books in your life, you must have seen many main characters from numerous TV and movie interpretations. There’s probably no person on this planet who hasn’t heard of Superman or Batman.

These two superheroes were among the first ones to inspire online slot games. Since they proved to be a good investment for slot developers, soon after, other superheroes like Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Spiderman joined the crowd. Ultimately, the combination of them all saw the light in the renowned Justice League game.

Movies and TV Series

The moment a movie or TV series becomes a hype, you can expect to see a slot game carrying their name pretty soon. That’s why slot fans who like branded games can enjoy titles like Game of Thrones, Jumanji, Gladiator, and many others.

For a slot to be a valid representation of a movie or TV series, it must also feature corresponding music in the background. Also, symbols often borrow images of the main characters or some significant items that appear and carry a particular meaning.

Fruit Slots

Good old fruit slots are a theme that will forever be a trademark of the game. It all started with simple fruit symbols without any special features or audio effects, and these games are still popular among both new and regular slot players.

Nowadays, fruit slots come in different shapes and sizes, often in the form of a progressive multiplayer. For those of you who don’t know where to start, our recommendation would be Extra Juicy or Hot Chilli.

Fairy Tale Slots

Fairy tales are popular stories among all generations — some love telling the stories, while others enjoy listening. In online slots, fairy tales appear pretty often and attract a plethora of players.

Titles like Red Riding Hood, Beauty and the Beast, and Robin Hood sound familiar to every living person and will forever be appealing to players from every part of the globe.