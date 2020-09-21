How COVID-19 destroyed one of the oldest Non-League football clubs

It was a sad day for all football lovers: Rhyl, one of the oldest Non-League football clubs in the UK, took its last breaths thanks to the ongoing financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The global public health crisis interrupted many sporting events and starting hitting clubs around the world from March. Rhyl was just another one on the list of victims. The Cymru North club shut down in April after failing to convince their landlord (owner of their Belle Vue Stadium) to let them stay on until they solve their financial issues.
Even though the club explored various other external funding and government options, nothing could actually cover all their expenses after last season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic and they called it a day this summer .
In an official statement from the Chairman of Rhyl, Paul Higginson, stated: “This is a very emotional day for everyone connected with the club – the volunteers, supporters, players, coaching staff and all the officers of the club.”
The club’s statement also mentioned that Rhyl Football Club Bellevue Limited had initiated the formalities to wind up the company. The statement also said it’s been a difficult decision. Still, the board of directors couldn’t find any way of dodging past the COVID-19’s financial impact due to the cancellation of all football activities.
Additionally, the ground’s owner wasn’t ready to consider the options of going for a long lease or even sale as per the market terms. Since there were no prospects of income in the near future. So, the club had no other option but to wind-up.
Financial impact on sports teams all over the world
The JD Cymru North club was suffering from a financial crisis for a very long time. Indications of an impending wind-up were there from early March, especially with the sudden suspension of football activities in the wake of the pandemic. The UK went into lockdown, and so did all sporting activities, including football.
Expenses kept mounting as the income generation streams quickly dried up, and Rhyl did not have enough money to pay the bills at Belle Vue. Thus, the curtain was finally drawn upon the football activities of one of the most celebrated Non-League football clubs in the UK.
According to sources, no one can predict just when and how many fans will be allowed to watch games. Usually, this is the main income source for 95% of non-league sides. So, as a response to the financial crisis, many clubs get support from their fans or organize fundraisers just to keep their doors open. However, is this enough to survive? For some, it might not be.
Rich history of football in the UK
Since the early 1870s, Rhyl played an important role in shaping the UK’s football scenario as many clubs with the same number came up during that period. However, only Rhyl FC managed to sustain and become a member of the Welsh League that came into existence in 1890.
In 1893, the club was rechristened as Rhyl Athletic and took up membership in the North Wales Coast League while turning out to the winners in the first league. Rhyl Athletic and Rhyl Town merged and participated in The Combination, an Anglo-Wales competition. However, a couple of decades later, the league’s disbanding led to the formation of Rhyl United, and after the Great War, they became members of the North Wales Alliance.
In 1921, Rhyl became a founding member of the Welsh National League (North) and won the 1925-1926 season title. Rhyl Athletic, a limited company, formed in 1928, and the following year submitted a formal application for induction in the Football League. After the end of WWII, Rhyl won the Cheshire County League twice and the Welsh Cup twice.
In the last 70 years, the club has managed to produce great players, including Barry Horne (Everton), Graham Williams (West Bromwich Albion), Andy Holden (Oldham Athletic) and Andy Jones (Charlton Athletic), and Lee Trundle (Bristol City). Even after all this, the club had struggled for several years to stay at the top of Welsh football. However, there was a significant improvement when Peter Parry took over the reins of the club. In the next few years, Rhyl took the top spot in Welsh Premier League.
In the past decade, Rhyl faced a lot of criticism for failing to win any significant league and faced several management issues. Niall McGuinness had to resign as the Manager when Rhyl lost the JD Welsh Cup Round 1. He was initially replaced by Mark Connolly but he only served as the interim chief. Later, Matthew Jones became the First Team Manager for the rest of the 2018 season. However, no one could really turn the fortunes for the Rhyl and the club was relegated to the bottom of the league table.
Rise from the ashes
Supporters and fans of the Rhyl club firmly believe that it won’t be long before a new club emerges and represents the old town, and the Rhyl Fans Association is making all the moves in the right direction. Since the end of March, the fan club has managed to raise £20,000 in order to keep their football dreams alive and is trying all the tricks in the book to bring up a new club that fulfills their aspirations.
During the pandemic, sports fans are left without their main source of entertainment. However, there are some games that you can try catching. However, depending on your geo-location, it might not always be available. By using a VPN for sports, you can view the action-packed matches wherever you are. So, even if you cannot be there to watch games, you can cheer on teams from the safety of your home.
Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, Rhyl FC, Welsh football