The Best 5 Football-Themed Slots

Football is one of the most popular sports in the world. In fact, this sport is so popular that even people who aren’t fans will watch the game when the World Cup or the European Championships are being aired. And let’s not forget the League Championships! This game has reached out to millions across the world, especially when it comes to gambling and betting. In fact, there have been a lot written about the relationship between Football and gambling, such as this feature in BBC.

But it isn’t just sports bets that have become popular. Football-themed slot games are also a massive draw for millions across the world! This theme has become so popular that every single major game developer has released at least one (but usually more!) football-based slot machine in recent times.

So, if you love football – and slots – then here are the top 5 football-themed slots to play!

Champions Cup Slot

Champions Cup Slot is by far one of the most popular football-theme slot machines in the industry today. Developed by NetEnt, this is a 5-reel, 20-payline video slot machine that pits one country against another – just like in a FIFA matchup.

The exciting video slot has Wilds, Free Spins and a high-octane bonus game that gives you a chance to win some really big prizes. In fact, if you’re lucky, you could end up winning as much as 1,000x your bet during the Free Spins round!

Champion’s Goal

Elk Studio’s Champion’s Goal is another really great slots game to try if you love football. With 5 reels and 20 paylines, you get a massive number of added game features in this slot machine.

If Lady Luck is on your side, then you’re looking at tons of Free Spins, scoring Scatters, sticky Wilds, and Cascading wins! And the best part is that you stand a chance to win the mage jackpot of £200,000!

Foxin’ Wins Football Fever

Number 3 on our list of the greatest football-themed slots is NextGen Gaming’s Foxin’ Wins Football Fever. This game has 5 reels and 25 paylines, which means that you have a higher chance of landing winning combinations.

The game allows you to add Super Bets, and when you do so, you get even more Wilds and get a higher chance of winning. Add the Random Bonus game as well as the elusive Leprechaun (yes, in a football game!) and you really increase your chances of landing some really sweet wins. In fact, if you get really lucky, you could end up making 2000x your bet!

Football Star

Microgaming has come up with blockbuster video slot games over the years, and for you football fans out there, one of the best games you can play is Football Star.

With 5 reels and 3 rows, this game gives you a massive 243 ways in which to win! If you are lucky enough to land at least 3 Football Scatters on the paylines, you can win 15 spins and more. And do you want to know the size of the jackpot in this game? It’s 1,050,000 coins! This mega prize is all thanks to the super Stacked Wilds that you can land in this game. The Rolling Reels, increasing multipliers, and the Free Spins feature can really help you land big wins.

Subbuteo

Subbuteo Slot by Betdigital has been listed as one of the best online video slot machine games in 2020. And according to Knowtechie.com, this is also one of the best football-themed slot machines ever created.

This slot machine is based on the table-top game invented back in 1947 by Peter Adolph – one that has been played by generations of children (and adults!). This 5-reel, 20-payline slots game has Free Spins, Win Repeaters, Football-themed rewards (such as penalty shoot-outs!), Guaranteed winning combinations, Extra Time and so much more!

Furthermore, you get a chance to win as much as 5,000x your bet – per line! While new on the market, this is one game that you should definitely try!

Conclusion

While live sports will always be people’s first love, gambling games – especially when they are related to sports – are gaining a lot of popularity nowadays. In fact, according to European Gaming, there has been a 25% increase in online slot gaming in 2020 alone! So, if you want a mix of slots and football, here’s your chance to try out these top games!