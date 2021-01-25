Sutton United’s Strongest Players : Behind the club’s success

Sutton United Football Club is a professional football club in Sutton, South London, which plays in the National League. The club started by playing in low-grade, local leagues, however later moved to play for various big leagues. With time, the team witnessed several successes and has made a mark for itself in the football world.

Below is a list of the strongest players from the team till now, who have received support from the fans.

Nicky Bailey

Nicky Bailey is an English professional football player who currently plays for Gosport Borough but has had a long history with Sutton United. The player started playing for the team as a teenager and even played his senior match through the club. Later Bailey joined Barnet before coming back to Sutton in the year 2016. Initially, Bailey signed a deal with Sutton United only for the season 2015–16 season but later agreed to stay for the 2016–17 season. After some exciting performances, Bailey started receiving a lot of love from his supporters, which was one of the reasons for his contract with Sutton United getting extended and he is with the club till 2019. Bailey was helpful in supporting Sutton United to lock their first away clean sheet back in the non-League top flight.

2. Dean Beckwith

Dean Beckwith is an English football player who plays for Havant & Waterlooville. He moved to Sutton at the start of the 2015–16 season. He made a central defensive partnership with fellow captain Jamie Collins which supported the team to only give in 32 league goals across the season, winning the National League South title.

3. Craig Leon Eastmond

Eastmond joined the club in 2015, after a brief stint with Yeovil Town. In his third season at the club, Eastmond was named in the 2017-18 National League Team for his remarkable consistency after supporting his club to attain a best ever league finish of third. Eastmond won the Club Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards. The player got included in the National League team of the season in 2017-18 and made his 200th appearance for the club in 2019. He is one of the most talented players present in Sutton United today.

4. Paul McKinnon

McKinnon started his career in non-league football before joining Sutton in 1977. During his entire career, he kept coming back to Sutton and showed an exceptional performance. He joined the club as a midfield player and had 543 appearances for the club. He was part of two championship-winning teams and also played in the FA Cup 3rd Round win over Coventry City in 1989 and marked in the preceding season’s giant-killing defeats of Aldershot and Peterborough United. He is Sutton United’s record goalscorer with 279 goals.

5. Larry Pritchard

Larry was one of the very best footballers of his times who rapidly ascertained himself as one of the premium players in amateur football. He was a midfielder, who joined Sutton United from Leatherhead in 1965. He played for the club in the FA Cup fourth round match against Leeds United. He made 786 appearances for the club and scored 134 goals, and was restricted as an amateur international player. He was also the coach, team manager for Sutton United and won league championship medals for his work.

6. Ted Powell

In the early 1970s, Powell was a teacher at Sutton School when he played amateur football for Sutton United. During his remarkable playing career, Powell made 409 appearances for the club and scored 25 goals. He guided Sutton to the 1967 Isthmian League championship and to the 1969 Amateur Cup Final, which he had to miss owing to an injury.

7. John Rains

Rains had an eminent and flourishing career as a player and manager, where he made 685 appearances for the club and scored 131 goals. He was a captain in the 1981 FA Trophy Final and took the team to the two Isthmian League championships.

8. Peter Molloy

Molloy has an exclusive place in the history of Sutton United. He won the London Senior Cup and Athenian League in 1958 and was team manager for a short while. He acted as the chairman of Sutton from 1974 – 1987, and took the club in the course of the transition, laying the basics for the successes.

9. Tony Rains

Rains had a great playing career with Sutton, where he made 724 appearances for the club. He made his debut at the young age of 18 and ended the 1978/9 season with Anglo-Italian success. He joined the club again as assistant manager to his brother John and supported in getting another title in 1999 and a place in Conference South.