Aldershot warn abusive fans they face lifetime bans

National League Aldershot Town are warning fans they face lifetime bans if any are found guilty of racial or homophobic abuse.

The Shots released a statement reminding supporters of their responsibilities ahead of Saturday’s trip to Torquay United in the Buildbase FA Trophy and next weekend’s National League clash with Stockport County at the Recreation Ground.

Like the pro-game, Non-League has been blighted by a number of high-profile incidents of alleged racist abuse this season and a Shots statement read: “Following some recent isolated racial and homophobic incidents at fellow professional football clubs recently, the club would like to issue the following statement.

“Aldershot Town Football Club has always and will always be a family-orientated club, providing an entertaining match-day experience for all. However, it seems appropriate to remind all supporters that abuse has no place at our home.

“As a result of this, those who are found guilty of any kind of racial or homophobic abuse directed at anyone at the EBB Stadium, will be given an immediate life-time ban.

“We want The EBB Stadium to continue to be the best, safest and most comfortable place to watch football for all Aldershot Town Football Club fans and so, we have a zero-tolerance stance towards those who wish to abuse staff or disrupt the enjoyment and experience of others.”

The statement added: “We’d like to thank our supporters for all of their continued support at both home and away matches so far this season.”

Leading Kick it Out figure and former Ebbsfleet defender Osei Sankofa challenged managers and clubs to do more in the fight against racism in The Non-League Paper last Sunday.

In a hard-hitting article, Sankofa praised players who’ve spoken out against their abusers but believes they must be better protected by their managers and employers.

The 34-year-old said: “You need an understanding manager and understanding club who take issues seriously. That’s why it has been so good the National team has handled potential and actual racisim on the pitch.”