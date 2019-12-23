Callum Brooks back in the game with Wimborne Town

Former Dorchester manager Callum Brooks is back in football on the coaching staff at BetVictor Southern League Wimborne Town.

Brooks – who stood down at the Magpies earlier this month after nine months at the helm – agreed to join the touchline team of manager Matty Holmes on Saturday before the club’s postponed meeting at The Cuthbury with Merthyr Town in Southern League Premier Division South.

According to a club statement, ex-Hamworthy United boss, New Milton manager and Poole number two Brooks was invited on board to allow Town’s assistant manager James Stokoe more time to focus on playing.

A post on Brooks’s Twitter account said: “Delighted to be on board. Looking forward to being part of a top group and working hard for a wonderful club.”

? Magpies Coaching Staff Increases ?? To help James, Dave & Danny, Callum Brooks joins the coaching staff which will help James concentrate on playing. Nothing changes James is assistant manager, Callum brings a wealth of experience ? Welcome @cal_brooks#WeAreMags pic.twitter.com/7zqr8I0K9F — Wimborne Town FC (@WimborneTownFC) December 21, 2019

A 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Met Police on Saturday 7 December proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Brooks at Dorchester.

Already under heavy criticism following a wretched run of results that yielded just three points from their last 13 BetVictor Southern Premier South outings, Brooks ended his 36-game reign after the defeat.

Brooks – who succeeded Steve Thompson in March – departed with the Magpies second bottom and four points from safety.

Image courtesy of dorchestertownfc.co.uk

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Southern League, Wimborne Town, Wimborne Town FC