Peter Taylor sacked by Daggers after Bromley bashing

National League strugglers Dagenham & Redbridge will have a new manager at the helm in 2020 after sacking Peter Taylor on Sunday.

The former Crystal Palace, Brighton and Leicester boss, pictured, departed after 18 months at the helm following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Bromley.

The ninth reverse in their last 11 outings left the Daggers in 18th spot and just two points above the drop zone heading into 2020.

In total, the 66-year-old former England U21 boss had won 25 of his 81 games at the helm since taking charge in June 2018 as the successor to John Still.

CLUB STATEMENT: Peter Taylor Peter Taylor has left Dagenham & Redbridge with immediate effect. Full information can be found below:#COYD?? — Dagenham & Redbridge (@Dag_RedFC) December 29, 2019

According to a club statement, Daggers legend Terry Harris and coach Jody Brown will take temporary charge as officials at Victoria Road look to make a permanent appointment.

The Daggers said: “The club would firstly like to place on record its sincere thanks to Peter, who stepped in as manager in June 2018 when the club was under extreme pressure, and with his extensive expertise was able to assemble and guide the team.

“With that said, a change is required based on recent results in order to both enable sufficient time for the board to select a replacement, and for the new manager to start and achieve the aspirations set forth by our investment group.

“Work has commenced on the search process for a new manager, but for the immediate future, day to day team affairs will be handled by Terry Harris and Jody Brown.”

Dagenham were the 10th club of Taylor’s 26-year managerial career, which also included three spells at Gillingham.

He twice managed England Under-21s and oversaw the senior team’s friendly with Italy in 2000 as caretaker, handing David Beckham his first England captaincy for the 1-0 defeat in Turin before the appointment of Sven-Goran Eriksson.

