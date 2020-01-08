Leatherhead boss Nikki Bull tips ex-Spurs striker to be key once fit

Leatherhead boss Nikki Bull reckons former Tottenham striker Kudos Oyenuga will be key to his side’s fortunes in the BetVictor Isthmian League once he’s fit.

Signed by the Tanners from Isthmian League Premier Division rivals Margate, the 26-year-old ex-Hartlepool United and Dartford frontman was injured on Saturday after coming off the bench to make his debut in Leatherhead’s 3-0 defeat at Corinthians Casuals.

Bull is looking forward to fielding Oyenuga who’d netted five goals for Margate this season before his move to Fetcham Grove, his haul including an impressive hat-trick against Kingstonian.

“He is a good player [Oyenuga],” Bull told Surrey Live on Wednesday. “If we can get him fit and firing, I am sure he can score goals.

“He came on Saturday off the bench and within five minutes he was through on goal one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Unfortunately, he rolled his ankle and had to come off.

“We are looking to get him on the pitch and firing. He has played up in Scotland before but recently he lost his way the last year or so due to various injuries.”

Oyenuga kicked off his career with the Tottenham youth academy before playing at the highest level in the Scottish Premiership with Dundee United and St Johnstone FC.

The striker has also featured for Bury in League One, Chelmsford City, Hayes & Yeading United and as far afield as Finnish side MYPA.

The Leatherhead manager will be hoping his new striker can make an impact, having lost top goal scorer Ibrahim Olutade in the early stages of the season.

The 20-year-old departed Fetcham Grove in May 2019 but returned from Maidstone United on loan in search of game time. He went on to score an impressive 13 goals before being recalled.

