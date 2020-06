Enfield FC make double signing in Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock and Jamie Cureton

NEW ERA: Manager Matt Hanning with Neil Ruddock and Jamie Cureton. Picture: TGSPhotos

Enfield FC have got their new era underway with the acquisitions of Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock and Jamie Cureton.

Former Liverpool and West Ham hardman Ruddock is back in football joining the Essex Senior League club’s board.

Ruddock is fronting a new look for the E’s who have changed back to their original name of Enfield FC after 15 years known as Enfield 1893.

Meanwhile, progress on the playing squad has been made ahead of the new season with the signing of evergreen striker Cureton.

The 44-year-old, who has scored at every level from Step 5 to the Premier League, has joined as player-coach to help boss Matt Hanning’s promotion push.

For exclusive interviews with Hanning, Ruddock, Cureton and chairman Steve Whittington on the club’s exciting five-year plan, pick up a copy of this Sunday’s Non-League Paper.

Delighted to sort out my future for the season ahead. Joining a club on the up, so impressed with the plans on and off the field. Cannot wait to get going. Hoping to add value playing and coaching. ?? https://t.co/NSjuGUVWre — Jamie Cureton (@JamieCuro) June 27, 2020

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Enfield FC, Jamie Cureton