National League in discussions with government over crucial rescue package

The National League says it hopes to be able to announce ‘very soon’ a critical financial support package from the government for its clubs so they can operate sustainably during the 2020/21 season.

Plans for the new season were thrown into chaos this week when it was revealed that the return of fans at the elite level in England from October 1 would be paused.

The National League, North and South divisions were set to start from October 3 and a decision is yet to be made on whether it will still go ahead.

Some clubs want the season to begin as scheduled while others would only want to play if there is financial support forthcoming.

A joint statement from clubs in National League North stated 81 per cent of sides in the division would not want to start the season unless there was a financial support package in place.

It was released before a National League board meeting this afternoon where the issue was discussed at length.

The league then released this statement: “In recognition of the financial uncertainty facing its member clubs, The National League is actively engaged with Government, with the assistance of The Football Association, to secure a critical financial support package, and it is hoped this can be announced very soon.

“It is imperative the revenue shortfall caused by the pause to the safe return of spectators is responsibly addressed so each club can operate sustainably over the course of the forthcoming season.”